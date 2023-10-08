'There’s no decent politician in Ghana' - Allotey Jacobs Highlights

Politics of Sunday, 8 October 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former Central Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has stated that it is impossible to find a decent politician in Ghana.



Speaking on Angel morning Show on Thursday, October 5, 2023, he stated that it is difficult to identify one politician in Ghana who is clean due largely to some ‘indecent’ activities they engage in.



“Ghanaian politicians are always the same, there’s nothing different”, he said.



He continued that most politicians that step into parliament don’t aid in helping solve problems of the citizenry they represent.



“If they are able to support the very people that support them, unemployment and other difficulties facing the country will be a thing of the past,” he added.