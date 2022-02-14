There's no culture of silence in Ghana - Fatimatu Abubakar

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Feb. 13 is World Radio Day



Govt sets up a commission on the safety of journalists



Event organized to mark 2022 World Radio Day



The Deputy Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has stated that, contrary to claims that the country has been going through a stage of a culture of silence, no such thing exists.



She explained that rather, the government, under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been initiating things that have made the practice of free speech a better one.



She made this known while speaking as a keynote speaker at the World Radio Day 2022 event on the theme, Radio and Trust: The Ghanaian Story in The Fourth Republic.



“There have been concerns in recent years about a culture of silence in Ghana but this is far from the truth as the government has made efforts to commit with free speech in all parts of the media, for which radio is not an exception.



“In commemoration of the 2021 World Press Freedom Day, the government commissioned the Commission of the Coordinated Mechanism on the Safety of Journalists at a ceremony held in Accra for filing complaints of attacks or perceived attacks on journalists,” she said.



World Radio Day is marked every year on February 13.