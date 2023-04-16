There’s no Biblical text which bars Christians from listening to secular music – Rev Owusu Bempah

Religion of Sunday, 16 April 2023

The overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has asserted that there is no scripture in the bible that states that Christians should do away with secular music.



He shared that the bible does not condemn secular music but rather advises us not to walk among those who do not believe in God’s word hence he has not seen any scripture which debunks secular music.



Speaking on Peace FM’s entertainment review, he made such a statement.



“The truth is, when one takes the bible, he or she will not find a verse which disregards the listening of secular music, but what the bible preaches on is not to walk or be involved with those who do not believe in the word of God. To be honest with you, I haven’t seen or have read any scripture which says Christians should not listen to secular songs”, he told the host.



Rev. Owusu Bempah did not deny the fact that he listens to secular songs. In his words, he is into such songs but he mostly listens to those with motivational lyrics.



He added that he listens to songs from Sarkodie, Nana Kwame Ampadu, and Adofo, whose songs are filled with wisdom.



He said: “I am telling you the fact. I like listening to some of Sarkodie’s songs that I play in my car while driving and not talking about Nana Kwame Ampedu, Adofo, Alhaji K. Frimpong’s songs and the others which has wisdom in it. I will listen to it if there’s wisdom in Bob Marley and Lucky Dube’s songs. I listen to these songs because of the wisdom I derive from them thus so far as the secular songs speak wisdom, I’ll listen to them”.



