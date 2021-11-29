There’s money in the soil - Catholic Youths

Regional News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: GNA

Some youths of the Roman Catholic Church have observed that agriculture has a lot to offer Ghanaians especially the youth in terms of employment.



They said there were lots of economic activities connected to crop production otherwise known as agribusiness such as crop processing, transportation, and distribution, which could provide jobs for the youth in the private sector and reduce the unemployment rate in the country.



They made the observation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when they embarked on a tour of Maphlix Trust Farms Limited located on the outskirts of Tadzewu, the farming and processing operations of Maphlix Trust Ghana Limited.



The tour saw agronomists take the Christian youths around the about 2,000-acre Farms, speaking to them about the variety of crops being cultivated on about 700 of the acreage as well as how to tend for the crops and other acceptable practices.



Chairman of Saint Francis of Assisi, Awoshie-Anyaa Youth Council, Mr. Frank Quaye who explained that the tour was basically to explore the Farms and sensitise the members on emerging opportunities in agriculture and its value chain said he learnt a lot.



He said from the farm to the final consumer, laid various economic activities that could generate income to the youth saying, one thing he was fascinated about as an individual was the cultivation of crops in greenhouses due to prospects of more harvest and returns compared to open field cultivation.



Nana Ama Anderson concluded that the tour was “amazing” and revealed to her that farming or agriculture was scientific and required those with the intention to venture into that field to educate themselves for the right skills to derive the best from the soil and their investment.



Another, Mr. Kingsley Abru said the tour had exposed him to the enormous opportunities agriculture could offer, “if you take it seriously as a business and follow the approaches looking at how scientific it is.”



Mr. Daniel Adjetey-Annang, Operations Manager at the Farms advised people intending to venture into the sector to be intentional about it, plan for it as they would for any other business to make gains.



Mr. Felix Mawuli Kamassah, the Managing Director, Maphlix described agribusiness as a good business, which required capital investment to thrive.



He allayed fears of unavailable markets for farm produce or vegetables saying, there had always been markets but the challenge had been with sustainability and called on the government to come out with policies that would help the sector to develop to employ a good percentage of Ghana’s workforce.