There's a lot to learn for frontline politicians – Kwasi Pratt reacts to death of Kumawu MP

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper has made remarks concerning events leading to the death of Kumawu MP Philip Atta Basoah.



Colleague Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North Constituency, Collins Adomako-Mensah is quoted to have said that after the majority caucus in parliament learned that the late MP had collapsed, they thought it was nothing serious and that First Aid could revive him so that he could come to the chamber and vote on the approval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo's ministerial nominees.



“And if you will realize at a point in time what Afenyo-Markin was trying to do… he was buying time, because, at the time our thought was that he could be revived, we thought he had just collapsed briefly.



“We wanted to know exactly what was happening, we thought it was something that we could take him to the hospital and get him strong to come to the chamber, so, when the Speaker suspended the house for some time, that was the time some of the few colleagues rushed to LEDMA with the motorcade and ambulance.



“So, the report they brought back was very clear to us that it was not possible that he can participate. So, they then moved him straight to Korle Bu, the ICU, and is unfortunate that he could not survive,” he said.



However, the MP's remark did not sit well with Kwasi Pratt, who questioned how the majority had seemingly prioritized government business over the late MP's health.



Speaking in a panel discussion on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on March 30, 2023, Kwasi Pratt lamented: “The story of his death is interesting and has many important blessings for those on the front line of our politics, there is a lot to learn from the story of his death.



“And listening to my brother and friend Collins this morning ... even when he had collapsed there was an attempt by his colleagues to wake him up, to revive him.



“So even at the point of death, at the point that he has collapsed, his colleagues were examining the possibility of waking him up to cast his ballot so that their government business could go through.”



The late Philip Atta Basoah died on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. News of his death was confirmed by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who posted a photo of the deceased on Twitter with a caption: "It was an exceedingly sad day for me, particularly & the entire Caucus.



"We shall overcome, one day! Rest well, my friend. Hon. Philip Basoah."



The three-time MP is reported to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Tuesday morning.



He died at the age of 53.



He was a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



