There's Something Definitely Wrong With Ghana's Leaders - PPP Chairman Laments

Tuesday, 17 May 2022

peacefmonline.com

National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has called on authorities in the road sector to crack the whip on indisciplined vehicle drivers and road users.



It has become extremely worrying as the country keeps recording lots of deaths on the roads with the road accidents claiming over 900 lives in four months this year alone.



Discussing the road carnage on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Nana Ofori Owusu blamed the authorities for not doing their work responsibly and properly.



To him, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Service itself should step up their game ensuring that the drivers and road users strictly adhere to the traffic rules and regulations in order to prevent the road accidents.



"As a people, if we can't solve our problem, it means there is something wrong...We cannot live in a nation with numerous problems that are killing us everyday and the state is not stepping up to solve but all we do is to keep talking. There is something wrong with the type of leadership we are producing as a people", he said.



He added; "We have to stress that those who are sitting in those positions of authority must act in the way that will save our lives and help human development. If you are not there and they are but are not bringing solutions, get rid of them and put somebody there.... Your whole being is to bring us solution."