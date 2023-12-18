There must be increased women representation in leadership positions – Ho Tech Uni. lecturer

General News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

A lecturer at the Faculty of Built and Natural Environment at the Ho Technical University, Dr Richard Akplotsyi, is calling for greater representation of women in leadership positions, particularly in the District Level Elections (DLE).



Dr. Akplotsyi emphasised the need for increased women participation to bring about a more balanced and inclusive decision-making process.



Highlighting the existing challenges, Dr. Akplotsyi pointed out that certain laws in Ghana may not be entirely favourable to women in leadership roles.



He stressed the importance of electing more women to ensure a fair representation that can advocate for laws and policies that adequately protect women's interests.



In reference to maternity leave, Dr Akplotsyi noted a discrepancy between Ghana and some international standards. While in some jurisdictions, women are entitled to six to nine months of maternity leave, in Ghana, the allotted time is three to four months.



Dr Akplotsyi expressed concern about the inadequacy of the current maternity leave duration, considering the challenges women face in Ghana's healthcare system.



Speaking on the Ho 92.5 FM Adanu Morning Show on Monday, 18 December 2023, Dr Akplotsyi indicated that empowering women in leadership positions, especially at the grassroots level, could lead to more effective and bottom-up approaches to development.



Encouraging voters to support women candidates, Dr Akplotsyi stated that their decision to step forward for election demonstrates their competence and commitment to making positive contributions to their communities.



He called on the electorate to actively support and vote for women candidates to foster a more inclusive and representative local governance structure.