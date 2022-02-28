There’ll be no SONA if it is tied to E-Levy - NDC MP

Politics of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member for Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has pointed out to the government that the Minority in the House is still opposed to the E-Levy hence if has contributed to the decision to have the state of the nation address postponed, then it will be postponed forever.



The legislator who has consistently slammed the government over the levy maintained that the E-Levy was obnoxious and meant to steal from Ghanaians.



The Majority had announced that President Akufo-Addo will present the address as required by the constitution on March 3, 2022.



However, the Deputy Majority Leader, Afenyo Markin last week disclosed the address had been postponed and a new date would be announced.



Reacting, Dr. Apaak reiterated that the Majority group does not have the numbers to pass the E-Levy and is trying every means possible to have it passed before the SONA is presented but that will not work, he added.



He wrote “Folks, SONA 2022 is on ice. I asked why the indicative date of 3rd March for SONA 2022 no longer holds as captured in the business statement for last week.



This week’s business statement gives no indication at all. The only information is that the earlier indicative date no longer holds. SONA date is on ice.



If it is the case that SONA 2022 is tied to E-levy, then there will not be SONA anytime soon. The NPP has no numbers to pass it, and we remain opposed forever. 137 no votes against E-levy stands till the end of time. No retreat no surrender.



Killer E-Levy missing in Parliament, SONA 2022 on ice, interesting days, months, and years ahead.”