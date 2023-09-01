There is too much indiscipline, Kennedy Agyapong should be president – Prof Otchere-Ankrah

Politics of Friday, 1 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Governance lecturer at the Central University, Prof. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has expressed his support for Kennedy Agyapong's bid to become the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer and potentially Ghana's next president.



According to him, his belief in Kennedy Agyapong's contributions to the party and his vision for addressing issues of indiscipline and unemployment in the country, makes him a compelling candidate.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on August 31, 2023, he highlighted how Agyapong exceeded general ranking before the August 26 Super Delegates Conference.



"There were polls and others claiming that he (Kennedy Agyapong) would come in third in the election (Super Delegates Conference), but after the election, he came in second.



"So, you can see the kind of things that he is doing for the party and the country that people appreciate. Everyone has flaws; just because I support him does not mean he is holy.



"For my part, I hope and continue to pray that he will become their flagbearer and, if God allows, president because there is too much indiscipline in Ghana and he will come and help. I saw in the Daily Graphic this morning that they have commissioned a salt factory at Ada, which makes me happy,” he said.



He explained that the establishment of businesses and job opportunities as promised by the Assin Central Member of Parliament could be a significant solution to combatting various crimes in the country.



"A lot of crimes in the country are associated with unemployment so if someone can come and open a lot of businesses, that is what I wish."



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with five other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP has slatted November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



The political landscape in Ghana is heating ahead of the 2024 elections. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are gearing up for a fierce battle among other parties.







AM/SARA



