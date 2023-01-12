There is too much hero worshipping in Ghana – Kwabena Agyepong

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) Mr. Kwabena Agyepong has said Ghana has not seen a massive development politically because there is too much hero worshipping in the country.



According to him, the behavior is not only found among political leaders, but also both religious and traditional leaders in the country are guilty of the same offense.



“Our chiefs are part of it; our religious leaders are part of it. The hero worshiping is too much. Every leader needs people around him who can look him in the eye and call him out when he is going wayward. We don’t have that enough in this country”. Mr Kwabena Agyepong said this in an interview with TV3 monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to him, most people in position instead of looking into the face of the President and telling him the truth go there to worship instead.



He argued that, though both the Party Chairman and the General secretary are not part of the cabinet hence they are being attached to the cabinet so that they having a fair knowledge of the party and the people on the ground, they would be able to ensure that the president does not lose touch with the citizens but that has not been the case.



“That is why it has been the convention that the two principal officers of the political party, the Chairman and the General Secretary who have the mandate of the party that produces the president sit in cabinet”. He disclosed.



He further revealed that, “the party people are not very happy. Of course not only the party people, if you look at the result”, he added.