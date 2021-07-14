There is power in pouring libation more than fasting – Prophet Kwabena Tewiah

General News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: Michael Agyiri, contributor

Prophet Kwabena Tewiah of the Church of Rabbi has stated that the decision by current generation to abandon some traditional practices such as the pouring of libation is a contributor to some misfortunes befalling the country.



Speaking in a recent interview, the controversial prophet noted that the act of pouring libation to spirits spans from biblical times and wields more power than the act of fasting which is an ascetic practice in Christianity.



“I am throwing a challenge to everyone, let the person fast for a month or a week while I pour libation and let us see whose request will be granted first. There is power in libation, God and the land listens to libation more than fasting. All the work I have been doing as a man of God is because I pour libation,” he stated.



Despite the pouring of libation being seen by many as anti-Christian, Prophet Kwabena Tewiah argued that there are several quotations in the bible that supports and teaches how to pour libation.



He further argued that the act of pouring libation is a major characteristic of a good man of God and that they endeavor to pass it on to their followers as a means of guiding them towards progress.



“I can show you quotations about the pouring of libation and what it does. Every good pastor that wants his members to be successful in life teaches them how to pour libation. It is very important,”



A libation is a ritual pouring of a liquid, or grains such as rice, as an offering to a deity or spirit, or in memory of the dead and in the Ghanaian context, alcohol is the main substance used in pouring libations.







