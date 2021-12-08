There is nothing wrong if other African leaders use Ghana’s Presidential jet - Minister

Politics of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has posited that there was nothing wrong for other presidents in West African Sub-region to use Ghana’s presidential jet.



She made the remarks when she appeared before parliament on December 7, 2021, to respond to questions filed by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



She said Ghana’s foreign policy tenets of good neighborliness, commitment to regional integration, and the promotion of peace and security were the reasons why Ghana offered its presidential jet to West African leaders.



Some of the leaders who had used the jet are the President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, and the President of Liberia, George Weah.



She said the use of Ghana’s jet is part of efforts to ensure peace and stability in the sub-region.



According to the Minister, the move goes beyond financial considerations.



“That decision had to be taken in the supreme interest of the West African Sub-region. It was to do with the coup in Guinea and also issues to do with Mali and, of course, the Sahel as well.



“These decisions are taken because they are necessary. I believe the cost is important, but it should take a backstage when the security of a nation is in jeopardy.”