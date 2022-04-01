There is no votes and proceedings anywhere in the world that is perfect – Bagbin

General News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said that there is no perfect votes and proceedings, an official report capturing Parliamentary debate, anywhere in the world.



Errors, he said, are anticipated to occur hence, provisions have been made available to correct those mistakes.



Mr Bagbin said this in the House on Thursday, March 31 after the Minority had said errors were made on the votes of proceedings for Tuesday’s sitting when the e-levy was approved by the House.



The Speaker commended the Minority lawmakers for bringing this up for the necessary corrections to be made.



“There is not votes and proceedings anywhere that is perfect,” Mr Bagbin said adding that “…the draft is brought to the house giving an opportunity to members to right the wrongs that they have been captured on the votes and proceedings.



“So rightly, you have come and corrected, what you have done is right, we will go through properly and correct the errors,” he said.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers have sued the Attorney General following the approval of the e-levy by Parliament on Tuesday, March 29.



The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu described the approval as illegal and unconstitutional because in their view, the Majority did not have the right numbers to pass it.



“This is a charade,” he said at a press conference in Parliament, adding that “there is no E-levy.”



“The majority of less than 137 conducting businesses only proceeded on illegal and unconstitutional business. Parliament did not have the numbers to take any decision that should binding Parliament and Ghanaians,” he added.



They therefore decided to sue over the development.