There is no ‘travesty of justice’ in Assin North MP’s case – Paintsil

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Assin North MP cannot perform duties as a parliamentarian



High Court nullifies Gyakye Quayson’s election



Supreme Court ruling is a ‘travesty of justice’ – Mahama



Kwaku Paintsil, a legal practitioner and Managing Solicitor of Paintsil, Paintsil& Compay, has challenged suggestions of former president, John Dramani Mahama, concerning the Supreme Court's ruling restricting the Assin-North MP, Gyakye Quayson from performing parliamentary duties.



According to him, there is no “travesty of justice”.



He argued on Newsfile on April 16, 2022, that the embattled MP could no longer hold himself as a Member of Parliament as long as the High Court ruling remained undisputed, despite him filing a stay of execution against the Cape Coast High Court.

Mr. Paintsil is quoted by JoyNews to have said that “The filing of an application for a stay does not operate as a stay”.



He emphasised that, “If you synthesise what the judges said, what the minority said was that the same relief that was being sought at the Supreme Court had crystalised, but they needed to have used a different path to achieve what they wanted in the Supreme Court.



“Therefore, between the two sides, they all agree that once the High Court had concluded that the MP had lost it and that he was not entitled to have contested in the very first place, he ought to be thrown out of Parliament,” he stressed.



The Supreme Court of Ghana by a majority 5-2 decision on Wednesday, April 13, directed that Member of Parliament for Assin North, Gyakye Quayson ceases from carrying himself in his capacity as a law maker.



The court by a 5-2 majority decision upheld that the embattled MP must cease holding himself as a legislative representative of the people of Assin North until the determination of a substantive matter on his status.



Former President John Dramani described the ruling as a “travesty of justice”, adding that the apex court’s ruling is a deliberate display of disrespect to the country’s democracy.



He further questioned the legality of the ruling when there is a substantive case pending before the Supreme Court on the legitimacy of the Assin North MP.



He, thus, suspects that the substantive case before the apex court has already been ruled against the embattled MP.



Mr. Paintsil has however said that the ruling is accurate once the Cape Coast High Court ruling has not been contested, contrary to the claim of the former president.



He argued that the Supreme Court had nothing to rule on since the Cape Coast High Court had annulled Mr. Gyakye Quayson’s membership in Parliament, and he was no longer an MP.



“The only difference is that the majority decided that because of the writ that had been put before the Supreme Court, they could rely on it as a basis for granting the interim injunction that they have sought – which indeed has the effect of permanently injuncting him, which is not new to the Law.



He stated that “in an application for an interim injunction, the court grants a final injunction if the facts merit it. So, when people say travesty of justice, I don’t understand it.”