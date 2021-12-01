There is no rivalry between Mahama and Kwabena Duffuor – NDC

Politics of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Godwin Ako Gunn, says there is no rivalry between Former President, John Dramani Mahama and former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, (BoG), Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and their supporters over the flagbearer slot of the party.



A few days ago, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor disclosed that if given the nod to lead the NDC as its flagbearer in the 2024 general elections, he would choose either the current Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, or Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu as his running mate.



Dr. Duffuor over the last few months has been rumoured as one of the people that will contest ex-President John Dramani Mahama for the flagbearership position of the main opposition party.



After months of uncertainty, the former Finance Minister finally disclosed that he harbors a dream to be the flagbearer of the NDC.



Going further, the former BoG governor opened up on the likely candidates he will consider as his running mates.



This has got a section of the public saying there is a rivalry between Mahama’s supporters and Kwabena Duffuors supporters and the two great men of the NDC.



But speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Ako Gunn said Kwabena Duffuor’s submission was intellectual and as a democratic party, they welcome everyone to express their views.



He said the NDC is united and therefore there is nothing like Pro – Mahama or Pro whoever.



However, he said if John Mahama decides to contest in 2024, millions of Ghanaians will support him win, including the NDC.