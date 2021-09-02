There is no protocol, special list in all security agency recruitment - Col. Aggrey-Quashie

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The GAF has stated that there is no 'protocol' in security agency recruitment



• The public have been warned to be on the lookout for fraudsters posing as agents



• Colonel Aggrey-Quashie told GhanaWeb that there is no "special list" in security agency recruitement





The Director, Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Force, Colonel Aggrey-Quashie, has stated that there is no such as "special list" or "protocol" in security agency recruitment.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Colonel Aggrey-Quashie, advised the public to be on the lookout for fraudsters who extort monies from innocent Ghanaians with the promise of securing them a spot in any of the security agencies.



He again added that Ghanaians who qualify for any of the security agencies will receive a call up without paying any money as "protocol".



Colonel Aggrey-Quashie told GhanaWeb: “There is no special list, special list from where? There is nothing like that, people go to try but when they don’t get then they keep telling a whole lot of stories.



“There is no protocol before we started our recruitment, we issued a statement and it was carried by GhanaWeb so I don’t know what they want us to say again… there are a lot of fraudster in the system so we’ve told people if anybody tells you to pay money, that person is a fraudster but people are ready to pay the money thinking that they can get in and when they’re defrauded, they come back complaining.



He furthered: “There are people who don’t meet the requirement and they are ready to pay monies thinking that when you pay the money something can be done for them, that is the problem. The individuals are the people who are encouraging the fraudsters to work. Don’t give money to anybody, you know that. When you are swindled then you come back complaining.



Meanwhile, actor and politician, John Dumelo has alleged that the Ghana Police Service already have the names of accepted recruits long before admission forms are made public.



According to Mr Dumelo, "It is a waste of time" as persons who purchase these forms end up disappointed when they do not receive a callup.



But reacting to this, the Director, Public Relations of the GAF, insisted that "There is nothing like protocol in all the security services, not only the Armed Forces. There is nothing like that, so if anybody comes to say that bring this, bring that, the person is in to swindle you. Those who need to be very careful are those who are already in the system… they will chop your money for nothing while you could have done that on your own. You have qualified by your own merit."