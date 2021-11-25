There is no hiding place for criminals in Kasoa - Police assures

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Central East Regional Police Command, has assured residents in Kasoa and surrounding communities that it was leaving no stone unturned to arrest all social miscreants terrorizing residents in the area.



It said the Police would be ruthless against troublemakers determined to create insecurity in the area and urged such people to review their games or be dealt with according to the law.



DCOP Okyere Boapeah Kojo, the Central East Regional Police Commander, who gave the assurance at the Central Regional Coordinating Council meeting in Cape Coast, said the move formed part of the renewed security efforts to clamp down illegal activities in the area.



Their commitment comes amidst the expression of insecurity among some residents complaining about the rising crime rates in the area.



“Command is poised to ensure that residents and businesses carried out their daily duties in an atmosphere of peace, and is doing everything possible to ensure that the public is safe and there is maintenance of law and order.”



The Commander revealed, that they were new with two police divisions at Kasoa and Millennium City, 10 districts, 21 police stations and 683 police personnel.



However, from October to November 2021, the Command recorded five robberies, two murder, three defilements, one rape, one narcotics and one possession of unlawful firearms.



He mentioned residential robberies, cybercrime, prostitution and fraudulent land transactions as common crimes in the area.



Addressing the gathering, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, Central Regional Minister, charged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), to be innovative and make judicious use of resources at their disposal to facilitate development in communities.



They must be mindful that their appointments and confirmation offered them the opportunity to explore the vast opportunities to better the lot of the people.



"Our duty as members of this Council enjoins us to unearth our potentials, experiences, knowledge and skills for the well-being of all," she said.



Mrs Assan reminded them to be guided by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision to build a country of opportunities for all by making sure that all policies and programmes were fully supported to bring economic growth.



In so doing, she encouraged MMDCEs to work to improve on productivity by developing the core competencies in their various departments to support revenue mobilisation to fund development projects.



They must also collaborate with all key stakeholders, particularly traditional leaders as development was a shared responsibility.



"Local governance could only function and bring the needed socio-economic development when traditional leaders and the people supported and co-operated with their assemblies to perform," she noted.

On roads, Mrs Assan lamented the sorry state in the Region and assured that government had embarked on an aggressive road development across Ghana to ease the plight of commuters.



"Many road projects are being executed throughout the country in fulfilment of the President’s declaration of "Year of Roads”, she said, and noted that well-developed road infrastructure was necessary to enhance socio-economic development and to attract investors.



Mr Boffah Owusu Akyeaw, Regional Engineer of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MCorroborating the Minister's assurance, Mr Oduro Amoakohene, Maintenance Officer of the Ghana Highway Authority, said the Region would have most urban road networks tarred by 2026.



Currently, out of the 1,389.98km of urban road network in the Region, about 31 percent are tarred, a situation he described as unfortunate to towards opening up the area boost investments.



Mr Baffah Owusu Akyeaw, Central Regional Engineer with the Ministry of Food Agriculture (MoFA) called on all to support the upcoming National Farmers' Day celebration in the Region to make it a success.



Other Departments and Agencies took turns to address the gathering and responded to questions from participants.