There is no confusion between Alban Bagbin and I - Joe Wise

Politics of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osei-Owusu says he did not overturn Bagbin's decision



It is not right for our differences to be discussed in public - Joewise



Speaker confronts deputy speaker for overturning his ruling





First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has refuted suggestions that there is confusion between Speaker Alban Bagbin and himself.



According to him, even though it is not proper for misunderstandings between them to play out in public, there is no personal feud between them.



"I don't see it as tension, but it is probably something unusual that we should be discussing our differences before the media; because we have other avenues for discussing even when we disagree … Unfortunately, we have had to do it before the media.



"I think between us, we understand these things are not personal. I would rather say our differences are playing out in the public gallery rather than at a forum we probably ought to, but I don't see tension," Osei-Owusu said in an interview on JoyNews' PM Express monitored by GhanaWeb.



The first deputy speaker also refuted claims that he overturned a motion admitted by the speaker.



"The power to admit a motion or not is administrative, and Mr Speaker does not share that power with anybody. So, the decision to admit or not admit a motion, the application is sent to Mr Speaker, and then he would decide whether to admit it, direct amendment of some portion for him to admit or reject it," he said.



He added that on the floor of the parliament, on the other hand, it is the house that takes decisions on any matter, and the person presiding has to make a ruling on issues raised.



According to him, he only made a ruling on the objection raised against the motion the speaker had admitted.



"It was argued on both sides, and the person presiding had no choice than to make a ruling,"



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated the decision by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu (Joewise), to overturn his ruling on a motion he admitted was offensive and unconstitutional.



The speaker said this after Joewise, on February 22, 2022, dismissed a motion by the minority to probe government expenditure on COVID-19.



"The penchant of the First Deputy Speaker overruling my decisions is unconstitutional, illegal and offensive," Alban Bagbin said.