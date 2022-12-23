There is no 8 for the NPP to break – KNUST lecturer

Politics of Friday, 23 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has refuted suggestions that the calibre of national executives elected by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will make it easier for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to retain power.



According to Dr. Akwasi Amakye Boateng, the national executives elected by the NDC will have no impact on the outcome of the 2024 elections.



Speaking in an Onua TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Amakye said that the fate of the NPP has already been determined and it is only a matter of time before they are kicked out of office.



"There is no eight there for the NPP to break. It is just a question of time. Ghanaians cannot wait to vote this government out of office.



"Politics and economics go hand in hand. The level of mismanagement of Ghana's economy by this NPP government is unprecedented. Not even in the time of General Acheampong in the 1970s did we see the kind of hardships in Ghana now.



"The country's economy is so bad that even the IMF told us that they cannot engage us until we restructure our debts," he said in Twi.



The lecturer also said that he does not understand why some Ghanaians are jubilating over the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi.



He added that people who are jubilating do not appreciate the extent of the difficulty the country finds itself in.



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG