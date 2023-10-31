There is home for you in Africa – John Mahama tells diasporans

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

The former president, John Mahama, has admonished Ghanaians and Africans in the diaspora to consider coming back “home”.



According to him, there is room for them back in their home countries and they have the right to relocate to the country.



The NDC flagbearer made the statement when he gave the keynote speech at the Universities Studying Slavery Conference in Halifax Canada on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

“There is a home for you in Ghana, and we will happily welcome you back home as one of our own through the door of return whenever you are ready. I am sure you can get more information on the right of abode for persons of African diaspora here,” Mahama said.



On the scars of colonization left by slavery and racism, he said “I would like us to remember that the work of atonement done by somebody else for the injustices of the past should not be confused with the work of healing that must be done by us for the well-being and joy of our posterity.



“We are the answer to our ancestors' prayers, they survived the unspeakable so that we will be free to soar beyond the limits that society, family, and friends try to place on us,” he said.



