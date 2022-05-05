There is hardship but the alternative is not Mahama, NDC - Kwamena Duncan tells Ghanaians

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has called on Ghanaians not to fall for what he believes are the tricks and lies by former President John Dramani Mahama who intends to come back to power in 2025.



The former Minister advised the citizenry to note that John Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) have nothing better to offer them.



He was speaking in relation to John Mahama's speech on the topic "Ghana at a crossroads" on Monday, Monday, May 2, 2022.



Delivering a public lecture at the Kempinski Hotel, former President John Mahama lambasted the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration and pointed out to Ghanaians that his return to government will see to an improvement in their living conditions with particular emphasis on repealing the government's E-Levy policy aimed at enhancing infrastructure development in the country.



To him, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's acclamation as the "messiah" of Ghana’s economy is nothing but a scam.



“The current head of the Economic Management Team [Dr. Bawumia] has clearly fallen from his ivory tower as a self-styled economic messiah to a poster boy for economic mismanagement, and his leadership of the Economic Management team is no longer tenable,” Mahama said.



He added; “The economic management team has failed and must be reconstituted immediately with fresh ideas and perspectives having supervised the worst public debt build-up, worst budget deficit, worst debt to GDP ratio, worst credit rating downgrade, worst-performing currency in the world, worst crisis of confidence in the economy.”



On the E-Levy, Mr. Mahama assured Ghanaians that "a new National Democratic Congress government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana – in 2025 – will repeal the E-Levy Act".



He argued; "Even as this government remains fixated with taxing their way out of economic mismanagement, the Akufo-Addo government has been wasteful. They have failed to demonstrate prudence in public financial management. The people of Ghana cannot be called upon to pay more taxes only for the accruing money belonging to the people of Ghana, to be dubiously and wastefully shared among family and friends through various fraudulent procurement practices."



But to Kwamena Duncan, Mr. Mahama has once again displayed his incompetence in his lecture.



He reminded Ghanaians of the former President's bad track record that plunged Ghana into an abyss of economic recession, wondering why anyone would believe his promise of a better Ghana when voted back into power.



"It is annoying because this man run this country aground . . . He so abysmally performed that, as an incumbent, he lost electoral votes close to 1 million between himself and his close contender. The Ghanaian people spoke. The Ghana, he describes, as being at a crossroad; I don't know this particular crossroad he talks about. He's able to identify the roads. Which roads is he identifying? He's capable of knowing which road Ghana must go? He is capable of knowing the crossroads, which one Ghana must go? He is capable? Then he tells us that Ghana is at a crossroad; my goodness!", he said.



He admonished Ghanaians to continue having hope in the governing New Patriotic Party stressing "we admit there are some hardships due to the way things are going in the world but the alternative cannot and must not be the NDC".



Kwamena Duncan made these submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Wednesday morning.