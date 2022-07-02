There is global crisis, IMF bailout not bad – Stephen Amoah

General News of Saturday, 2 July 2022

Ghana seeks IMF bailout



MP justifies Ghana’s decision to go to IMF



“I don’t think going to IMF is a bad thing, NPP MP



The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah has stated that due to the current global crisis, there was a need for government to seek IMF bailout.



According to him, government going to IMF will help the country mitigate the current financial crisis the country is facing.



“I don’t think going to IMF is a bad thing. At a point probably, we decided not to go, yes. You can have a problem with your tummy but you will say you wont go to the hospital, that I can use A,B,C,D but as the situation gets severe you might probably be compelled by the prevailing challenges to take an option.



“When it comes to decision making it is about having goal or objective and the alternative getting to the objective, you have room to operate and calibrate your decision making or your choices in terms of alternative, there is absolutely nothing wrong with that,” 3news.com quoted the MP.



There has been some reaction from Ghanaians following President Akufo-Addo directive to Ken Ofori-Atta, asking him to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Information, on July 1, 2022, the decision is to invite Fund to support an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana.



“The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide balance of payment support as part of a broader effort to quicken Ghana’s build back in the face of challenges induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and, recently, the Russia Ukraine crises,” the statement indicated



