There is an uneasy calm - GNAT demands 20 percent 'cost of living allowance’

The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Tanko Musah, has called on government to pay workers the ‘cost of living allowance’ as a matter of urgency.



According to him, there is an uneasy calm due to the high cost of living which government needs to address urgently.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Thomas Tanko Musah said the current delays, if the government does not intervene, will risk courting the anger of over 240,000 teachers nationwide.



“…since 2021 when we negotiated for the 4 percent and subsequently 7 percent in 2022. Our members cannot easily forget that one. As we speak today, we are talking about the basic necessities of life that have heavily been challenged. This includes food water, bills among others,’ he said.



“The human security should be taken seriously because every day our workers have been calling us, so currently there is an uneasy calm. And it has become necessary that whatever we can do to bring this particular matter to the front burner is what we are doing,” he added.



He added that this is the time government must come up with some interventions rather than wait for things to escalate before they negotiate with them.



