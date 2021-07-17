There is an outbreak of Avian Influenza Ghana - Ministry Of Agric

Health News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

There is an outbreak of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza disease, otherwise known as Bird Flu in some parts of the country, a statement issued by the Agric Ministry has disclosed.



According to the statement, the affected regions are the Greater Accra, Central, and Volta Regions.



“The outbreak of the disease follows the detection of similar cases in neighbouring countries since January 2021.



Through effective surveillance and disease control management, the Veterinary Services Directorate has prevented the extension of the disease into Ghana until now.



Cases of the Bird Flu disease were previously recorded in 2007, 2015, 2016, and 2018, with significant economic impact on affected poultry farmers,” the statement added.



It said: “The zoonotic nature of the disease calls for public alert and vigilance to mitigate the possible impact on the poultry industry and public health in general.”



