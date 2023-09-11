There is an attempt by the EC to suppress votes – Elvis Ankrah alleges

General News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Former Sports Minister Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has raised concerns about what he alleges is an attempt by the Electoral Commission (EC) to suppress votes in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Elvis Ankrah's claims stem from the EC's insistence on using only 266 district offices for the limited voter registration process.



In an interview with Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he said; "We have a situation where there has not been any limited registration since 2020, creating a three-year backlog. What analysis did the EC perform to determine the projected numbers for this limited registration?".



He went on to highlight the historical context of voter registration projections, noting that in the past, the EC had projected numbers ranging from 500,000 to 700,000 for limited registrations.



However, these projections often fell short of the actual figures, with as many as 1.3 million people being registered in some instances.



Ankrah expressed his concerns regarding the apparent mismatch between the projected numbers and the resources allocated for the registration process.



"If in a year we register 1.3 million people, it means that even with a conservative projection of 1 million per year, we are looking at 3 million people. In the past, 6,000 electoral area polling centers were used for registration. Now, with a larger number of potential registrants, the EC's decision to use only 266 district offices does not make sense," he argued.



The former Sports Minister asserted that this approach could be seen as an attempt to suppress votes, particularly among the younger population.



"Those aged 18, 19, 20, and 21 are being compelled to travel long distances to register. For example, Bole and Bamboi are approximately 80 kilometres apart. How many people will be able to afford the 60 or 80 cedis required for travel to the district office for registration? Moreover, those who do not possess a passport or Ghana card will need to provide two guarantors, incurring additional costs," Ankrah explained.



He warned of potential consequences if these challenges are not addressed, stating, "If they come and are unable to register, they may be forced to sleep at the registration centers. The EC must be compelled by all stakeholders to do the right thing because what is going to happen is that there will be a lot of chaos and confusion at the 266 registration centers, and many people will lack the means, desire, or motivation to go and register. This could significantly impact the 2024 election," he added.



