There is a militia group in the Ghana Police Service – Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe alleges

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Arise Ghana holds 2-day demonstration



Demonstrations in previous regimes never resulted in clashes - Nyaho-Tamakloe



Clash between Police and protestors a shame to Ghana - Nyaho-Tamakloe



Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has alleged that there is a militia group in the Ghana Police Service.



According to him, the violence seen during the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration was orchestrated by the militia group in the Police which he says is made up of political elements, 3newsroom.com reports.



“Those you saw in the so-called fancy dress, were they regular police officers? … I am surprised some of you are surprised about what is happening now. They are political elements, not professional people. When you have a militia and regular police service, the militia definitely overtakes the roles of the regular police and that is what we are seeing now,” he said.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe further said that until this political regime, demonstrations in the country were largely peaceful with police officers ensuring that all protestors are protected.



“A significant event was a rally we had in Kumasi, same as ‘kume preko’ but I think we called it ‘sie me preko’. When we got there, we saw the military lined up when we were marching to Kumasi and our people were charged, and the soldiers had their heads down with their rifles just pointing to the ground. I was shocked and we passed peacefully,” he added.



He noted that modern policing is not about applying force, adding that the action of the Police on the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration was unnecessary and a disgrace to the country.



On Tuesday, June 30, 2022, there was confusion at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration as Arise Ghana protestors and officials from the Police Service clashed.



For about 15 minutes, teargas was fired into the crowd after some elements in the crowd decided to push against the police who had built a barricade to stop protestors from moving from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle towards the Ring Road Central area.



The altercation happened after organisers met with top officials of the police service to discuss the way forward following an obstruction when protestors tried moving from Obra Spot.



Police officials on the ground had suggested that organisers stick to the court's assigned route for the demonstration, that is from Obra Spot through to the Independence Square.



But organisers who did not agree insisted that they will use the Ring Road Central road through Ako Adjei Interchange to the ministries.



After the meeting with the police, organisers returned to address the crowd about the situation but during this period, aggrieved protestors went against the police and tried pushing back the barricade.



Consequently, the police fired teargas to disperse the crowd which at this point was not only pushing against the police but pelting stones and other objects at them.







