There has been no loss of revenue since the cessation of the collection - Road minister

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has said there has been no loss of revenue since the cessation of the collection of road tolls across the country.



According to him, the road tolls were suspended due to the confusion that arose between road users and the collectors of tolls after the presentation of the 2022 budget statement.



He further explained that there is a need for the collection to be suspended in order to save lives and property.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament after the question of how much the state has lost since the cancellation of the road tolls was put to him, the Minister said;



“There has been no loss to the ministry of Roads and Highways since the cessation of tolls. Mr Speaker, after the presentation of the 2022 budget statement, most road users refuse to pay tolls at all locations throughout the country. During that period, there was confusion between road users and collectors. In order to save lives and property, a directive was issued for the suspension of the tolls. Mr. Speaker, with the approval of the 2022 budget, effectively road tolls have been zero-rated and there will be not revenue in 2022 for road tolls.”



He added that the government is looking forward to the passage of the E-Levy that will bring in greater revenue that will be securitized to raise a bond for road infrastructure.



“Government is fully determined to use all forms of revenue into the road fund to build road infrastructure in the country including the revenue from tolls. Mr. Speaker, there are four main sources, one is what we get from the fuel levy, the other three sources from the toll booths from the DVLA sources and the vehicles that transcend on the corridors of our country.



"The three together constitute nearly 6 per cent. The Government in its wisdom has called for the passage of E-Levy to bring in more revenue to build the road infrastructure of our country. So the government is looking forward to the passage of E-levy that will bring in greater revenue that would be securitized and then used to raise a bond if possible to build the road sector infrastructure. So government direction and policy is to bring in better form of the collection because the toll revenue is built in the proposed E-Levy,” he told Parliament on March 4, 2022.



The Minister of Roads and Highways directed the immediate cessation of toll collections across the country, on Thursday, November 18, 2021, on the back of the government's plan as announced in the 2022 Budget to Parliament, to scrap tolls on all public roads.







