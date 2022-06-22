There are times when things get better with the assistant coach – Obiri Boahen on Bawumia’s 2024 bid

Politics of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Bawumia aims to succeed Akufo-Addo



NPP to elect a new flagbearer



President Akufo-Addo leaves office in 2025



Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Baohen, has argued that the success of a Dr Mahamudu Bawumia presidency cannot be questioned based on his association with the current government.



Vice President Bawumia’s agenda to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2025 has been questioned by some critics of the current administration who say he has nothing new to prove.



But speaking in an interview on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia morning show, Nana Obiri Boahen, who is a declared supporter of Dr Bawumia’s bid, said the vice president has the potential to prove himself if given the nod by the Ghanaian electorate.



“The German national team had a coach and at a point in time, the coach had a problem. The German national team decided to go in with the second one (assistant coach) and things worked well. Bayern had a problem and things were not going well. Bayern decided to go with the deputy and things went well,” he stated.



He emphasized that his statement in no way casts doubt on the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but he believes the leadership of Dr Bawumia will further propel Ghana into another realm of national development.



“I am not saying the coach did do well but I am saying each age must have its own leader, each moment must have its own leader, each period must have its own leader, each occasion must have its own leader, each chapter must have its own verses; in the bible, each chapter had its own verses,” the NPP deputy general secretary said.







GA/BOG