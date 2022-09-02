There are powerful forces in society against Free SHS - Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said there are powerful forces who are against the implementation of the free SHS policy.



According to him, despite many deliberate efforts by some powerful forces to curtail some of his initiatives, he still believes the initiatives are in the right direction as the benefits of the initiative are obvious.



“Already there are some who are eager to curtail some of the important initiatives such as the Free SHS policy. There are powerful forces in society who are against it and are insisting that education should be what parents can afford or contribute. But I have a different view. I think the benefit of it to the society and nation are obvious”, the President said.



Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said that there is a need for broader conversation on the flagship programme for the country’s development.



“One of the things people are calling for is a review of free SHS. I think we should have a broader conversation about the incidence of education on our national development, and therefore also on our budgetary and public sector contributions to national education,” Citinewsroom.com quoted the president as having said.



One of the NPP flagship programmes that has caused a lot of controversies has been the introduction of the Free SHS.



Free SHS, which is one of the NPP’s main political promises, was launched in September 2017, by President Akufo-Addo.



Following the implementation, there have been calls for the policy to be reviewed as many believe that the flagship programme has stretched the already impacted economy seeing that government allocates about GH¢7.5 billion every year to the programme.



