There are people fasting and praying that I fail – Special Prosecutor

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has revealed that there are people who are praying and fasting that he fails in his new job.



Speaking in an interview on Starr Chat with host Nana Aba Anamoah, Mr Agyebeng said inasmuch as there people hoping he fails, there are also well-meaning Ghanaians who want the fight against corruption to become a success.



“If you have done nothing wrong, why should you be afraid? If you’re involved in corruption-related activities, I’m coming for you. I see some people on the divide praying and fasting that I fail. There are detractors all over…There are some well-meaning people who want this fight to go on well.”



Mr Agyebeng also stated that he has revealed all cases before his office and would start with prosecutions in October this year.



“I said at my vetting that I was going to review every case. From 5th August till now, I have been reviewing all the cases. I’ve reviewed all the cases and from October, we are going to start rolling. The cases cut across. Everybody in Ghana falls under our mandate in respect of corruption and corruption-related activities. It’s not only about the public sector.”



President Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, August 5, officially swore into office, Kissi Agyebeng as the Special Prosecutor.



The 43-year-old Lawyer took over from Martin Amidu who resigned from office in November 2020 after accusing the President of interference in his work.