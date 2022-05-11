There are no saviors and no angels to help our country - Law lecturer

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Law lecturer calls for review of the 1992 Constitution



We must be bold and humble to admit that we have not attained economic inclusion, Law lecturer



It’s not bad to let political parties run on their manifestoes, Law lecturer



Law Lecture at Ghana School of law, Clara Kasser-Tee has said Ghanaians must hold leaders accountable rather than wait for savors and angels to come to the rescue of the country.



According to her, there are no angels or saviors anywhere to hold our leaders accountable when they make promises in manifestoes. Constant accountability by the citizens she believes, will help the country grow.



“...I think it’s not bad to let political parties run on their manifestoes as long as the accountability mechanism is important and as long as we the people are also willing to hold ourselves and our leaders accountable. We can’t always fold our arms and be waiting for some savior or some angels. They are no savior or angel; every country determines its growth by its people. So our savior and angels are you and I, we can no longer sit and fold our arms and be looking for some savior or some angel, we are not going to find that.



“We need all of us to be responsible, accountable and willing to hold ourselves accountable as well,” she said.



Speaking at the 2022 Annual Constitution Week lecture and panel discussions organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Tuesday, May 10, Mrs. Kasser-Tee commended the NDC and NPP for promoting political inclusion but advocated for more to be done to achieve economic inclusion.



“This constitution hasn’t fared too badly. There are a lot of improvements that have to be made. It is the first constitution that we have, and it has served us for 30 years.



“That in itself is something. It’s guaranteed our democracy. We have attained political inclusion under the constitution, which is key for democracy, and the two major political parties deserve some credit,” she said.



“But we have a lot to do when it comes to economic inclusion. So we haven’t fared well. We must be bold and humble to admit that we have not attained economic inclusion,” she added.



