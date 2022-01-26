There are legitimate concerns against E-levy – Afenyo-Markin admits

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Effutu and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, has publicly stated that there are legitimate concerns around the opposition to the Electronic Transaction tax (E-levy).



The E-levy was said to be at the heart of government business as Parliament reconvened on January 25, for the first meeting of the second session of the Eighth Parliament. That, however, did not happen as it was missing on the business for the week.



Whereas the Majority are keen on passing the Bill that caused violent scenes in the House last December, the Minority have also stated their continued stiff opposition to the Bill.



Afenyo-Markin admits that despite the legitimate concerns, the Bill had also become the subject of many unfounded claims. He made the comments over the weekend during a retreat for Majority Group MPs ahead of today’s return to the House.



He said, "out of the many unfounded claims against the E-levy, there are nonetheless some legitimate concerns that we must work hard to address. I believe the proposed rate and concerns about waste in our public finance system are examples."



“We must resolve honestly and thoroughly assess the concrete arguments for and against the E-levy and then adopt and present to the nation a refined and compelling E-levy proposal that the good people of Ghana cannot reject,” he added.



Background



On November 17, 2021, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget presentation before parliament.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



The E-levy since its announcement by the Finance Minister has received public backlash from some Ghanaians especially Members of Parliament from the Minority Caucus.



At a recent press conference, the Minister announced a number of modifications to the Bill and announced that the government continued to engage stakeholders on the bill ahead of resubmission before MPs. Parliament resumes on January 25, 2022.