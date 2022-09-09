There are illegal immigrants everywhere - Miracles Aboagye speaks on Aisha Huang's arrest

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development at the Presidency, says Ghanaians are being too hard on themselves over the Chinese galamsey offender, Aisha Huang, who has been arrested again following her re-entry into Ghana.



According to him, the arrest of Aisha Huang should be good news for the nation but instead, Ghanaians are more concerned and focused on the negative side of the issue.



"The person has been arrested. It proves that we are not completely a failed system, because if we were complete as failed as we want it to seem, I don't think we would have arrested her. Maybe she wasn't arrested on a day after she arrived or the same day but the most important thing is she has been arrested," he said while speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



Dennis Miracles argued that it is normal to find immigrants to return to countries they have been expelled from, therefore Aisha's case is no different.



" . . these illegals are everywhere including the most sophisticated countries with systems in place all over the world . . . I think sometimes, as a country, we should give ourselves benefit of the doubt," he stated.