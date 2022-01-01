'There are brighter days ahead for Mother Ghana' - Akufo-Addo's New Year message

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his belief in Ghana and advanced that brighter times lay ahead for the country.



This was contained in a terse New Year message posted on social media, hours after the country entered the New Year 2022.



"Wishing all Ghanaians a Happy New Year, I am a firm believer in our national potential. We have it in us to rise up and revive our fortunes. There are brighter days ahead for Mother Ghana," Akufo-Addo said.



The president, his household and other top government officials on Friday night joined the Accra Ridge Church congregation to usher in year 2022.



A GNA reports stated that the watch-night service was marked with songs of praise and thanksgiving to God for seeing the country through the challenges of COVID-19 in 2021.



There were intercessory prayers for Ghana, the Government, the Legislature, the Judiciary, the security services, and health workers, the report added.



A Minister of the Church, Rev. Canon Samuel Lamptey, who delivered the sermon, urged Ghanaians not to be dismayed by the events of 2021 because "the Lord God is with us."



Preaching from the first three verses of first chapter of Joshua, he noted that when God put Joshua over Israel, He asked him to consider the past and the future, and that just as He was with Moses, He would be with him also.



"As we stand with our backs to 2021, we should have confidence in the Lord that He would empower us to go through the New Year 2022



" January is newness, a time to start afresh.... Let us acknowledge that newness and freshness comes from God and we should only rely on God," he emphasised.



Rev. Lamptey urged Ghanaians to live in peace with one another and lean on God's word to impact the lives of others in society.



"We should adopt the live of Christ Jesus so that we build peace, and resolve to share love to drive away darkness."



The Minister prayed that 2022 would bring good tidings for Ghana, noting that though the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic had slowed economic and social life in the country, "the times and seasons of 2022 are in the hands of God."



"We have nothing to fear because Christ walks with us and would never leave nor forsake us," he assured.



With additional files from GNA

