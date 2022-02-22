There are a number of MPs who are always absent, why attack Adwoa Safo - Adaklu MP to NPP

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency, Kwame Governs Agboza has questioned why some members of the Majority in Parliament are attacking Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, as though she is the only MP who has absented herself from parliament for a long time.



According to him, there are number of MPs who only come to the chamber just to break the 15 days rule after they have been away for a while.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the MP quizzed why there is so much interest in Adwoa Safo who has been away from the house for a while.



“There are a number of Members of Parliament who always come here to break the 15 days rule. They come when the 15 days is about to elapse then they come and do one day or even half day, so why is Adwoa Safo of so much of interest currently? Look into the chamber for some people you even hardly know if they are still Members of Parliament. So I don’t even see the fixation on Adwoa Safo," he said.



The Adaklu MP also urged the NPP to inquire about Adwoa Safo's absence rather than make callous statements about her as they are all aware she is currently unwell.



"As friends will tell us, she is not been well for some time, so what is it that is so special about Adwoa that the NPP will needs to be so callous about their speaking about her, don’t they know where she, don’t they know what’s wrong with her? Are they trying to say she’s lying I don’t think it’s fair. The NPP is being so callous, unfair to Adwoa Safo. She has done everything for the party and even won seat for the party today you are telling her she and her father are nobody and the party doesn’t belong her, but she has never claimed the party belongs to her,” he noted.



Adaklu MP is speaking on the back of reports indicating that the governing NPP will, this week, start processes aimed at removing Sarah Adowa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya, as Member of Parliament.



According to Article 97 (1)(c) of 1992 Constitution, "A member of Parliament shall vacate his/her seat in Parliament if he is absent, without the permission in writing of the Speaker and he is unable to offer a reasonable explanation to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges from fifteen sitting of a meeting of Parliament during any period that Parliament has been summoned to meet and continues to meet; or station..."



That is the situation the Dome-Kwabenya MP, finds herself in, with sources stating that moves to declare her seat vacant will be triggered given that she has been absent from parliament for 15-days without permission.




