General News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Source: kessbenonline.com

There are NPP members who disagree with E-levy – Nana Yaa Jantua

CPP General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah play videoCPP General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah

Nana Yaa Jantuah claims there are some members within the New Patriotic Party who are against the introduction of the E-levy.

According to the General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), some NPP members are strongly against the move for Electronic transactions to be taxed.

She reckons those members are not coming out to express their true stance on the E-levy subject because of political victimization.

She, however, failed to pinpoint any members of the New Patriotic Party who are against the E-levy when she made submissions on Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

