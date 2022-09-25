You are here: HomeNews2022 09 25Article 1629866

General News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

'Them show showboy': Social media users mock Akufo-Addo after booing incident at event

Akufo-Addo delivering his remarks play videoAkufo-Addo delivering his remarks

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed by a section of the crowd that attended a global entertainment event held at the Black Star Square in Accra on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Thousands of patrons were at the venue to witness the Global Citizen festival which had a number of local and international artistes performing.

As host of the event, the president was called upon to give his remarks, which happened to be a prepared speech that lasted over six minutes.

The booing happened when he started his speech saying: "The whole world is in Ghana today."

What started initially as people showing their disapproval of his presence on the stage, turned into loud clapping and chanting of the words: "away, away...," the president, however, stayed the course and delivered his full speech.

As if that was not enough, people on social media latched on to the development to mock the president.

Watch how the booing started:



See some social media reactions below:



















About the Global Citizen group and its festival

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement of action takers and impact makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty NOW.

The voices of millions of Global Citizens around the world are driving lasting change towards sustainability, equality, and humanity by taking action every day.

The Global Citizen Festival started as a music festival where fans take actions to end extreme poverty in order to earn free tickets to attend.

