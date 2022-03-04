Their dogs are being treated better than Africans - Pratt slams Ghanaians supporting Ukraine

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Russia invades Ukraine



Thousands flee Ukraine through neighbouring borders



Africans being discriminated at Ukraine’s neighbouring borders



The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Junior has questioned the basis of Ghanaians and the rest of Africa showing support to the people of Ukraine in the ongoing invasion of the country by Russian military forces.



Amidst the widespread outpouring of support for Ukraine in the ongoing war, there has also been concerns of racial discrimination against Africans amongst the thousands of people seeking to flee to safety in neighbouring countries.



Speaking on the Thursday, March 4, 2022, edition of Pan Africa TV’s morning show, Kwesi Pratt raised the issue of discrimination against blacks and questioned the basis of Africans supporting Ukraine.



“I was listening to the British Broadcasting Corporation and there was a Nigerian student who was saying that these Ukrainian security forces and some of the neighbouring countries, they treat the dogs of the Ukrainians better than the Africans. They allow dogs to pass and leave Africans there to suffer from this excruciating weather and so on. And we are here doing what? Supporting Ukraine, for what purpose?” he questioned.



While stating the impact of wars, Mr Pratt urged for the parties involved in the conflict to call for immediate cease fire and negotiate their positions out.



He further accused the West led by America of having double standards and inciting the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



“This is a contest between two nationalisms; Russia nationalism and America nationalism, that’s all. And we want to be caught in the middle of two nationalist battles, to be caught in a battle in which Africans are not respected as human beings. What is wrong with us, what is wrong with our leaders.



“In any case the United States of America which is trumpeting human rights and so on, the human rights of African Americans in United States of America are constantly being violated. within the last two years look at the number of African Americans whose human rights have been trampled under the feet of US security establishment, look at the case of George Floyd and so on,” he added.



Kwasi Pratt among others mentioned America’s invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan to buttress his claims of double standards against the US.



Africa was divided at a Wednesday UN General Assembly, which adopted a resolution deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and calling for the immediate withdrawal of its forces.



Out of 35 countries that abstained from voting on the resolution, 17 were African countries.



Eritrea was one of only five countries in the world that voted against the resolution in the rare emergency session following more than two days of debate on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.





