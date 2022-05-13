Theft cases on the rise in New Juaben

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Stealing cases increased in the first quarter of the year in the New Juaben North Municipality with 39% followed by assault and unlawful damage. The Effiduase District Police Commander, Superintendent Samuel Young Acolatse who disclosed this blamed it on ex-convicts who break into houses of civil servants to steal valuable items including, flat-screen TV, laptops and money, among others.



Superintendent Acolatse who revealed this on the Developmental Agenda Segment of GBC SUNRISE FM’s Morning Show, Ade Akye Abia further indicated that his team is monitoring the situation and will ensure that ex-convicts, re-arrested will be jailed for a longer time to reduce crime rates within the New Juaben North Municipality.



He, therefore, called on the public to report strange people who hover around their homes.



Regardless of this, Superintendent Acolatse observed that security within the New Juaben North Municipality is generally calm, noting that "security is a shared responsibility and advised residents to allow their relatives or trusted people to stay in their houses, while they travel.”