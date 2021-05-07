The youth of Ghana are dissatisfied – Dr. Kofi Amoah

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian businessman, Dr Kofi Amoah, has attributed the frustrations of Ghanaian youth to the lack of employment opportunities in the country.



In the past few days, Ghanaian youth have started the #FixTheCountry campaign on various social media platforms aimed at forcing the government to address their basic needs such as unemployment.



Reacting to this trend in an interview with Joy News, Dr Kofi Amoah stated that "the youth of Ghana and the youth of Africa are dissatisfied because they can’t find jobs.”



He added: “In the rich countries, jobs are their gods. They worship their jobs because through their jobs, they can buy a house, buy clothes for their children, and pay their school fees.



“The job becomes the umbilical cord between the citizen and the society,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the initiators of the #FixTheCountry campaign has started another campaign dubbed #NameAndShame aimed at naming and shaming members of parliament who have either not embarked on any developmental project in their constituencies or have done little since they took over the MP position.