The youth must uphold Osagyefo’s legacy – CPP

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has called on the youth to strive to uphold Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy and rededicate themselves to his ideals and vision.



That, it said, remained the best endowment for a sustainable future of prosperity, social advancement and national cohesion.



A statement issued and signed by Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, the General Secretary of CPP, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the country could overcome its present social, economic, political, health and education woes if it created its own indigenous identity.



Under Dr Nkrumah, the nation was governed by a Constitution, based on the historical tradition of Ghanaians and also reflected the aspirations and hopes of the people, it said.



“Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah observed at the time that when African countries were getting out of neo-colonialism, the rich countries were still manipulating them by providing some monies in the name of debt cancellation, but they turned out to lose their share of land, resources and labour. Ghana is no exception, as today, the situation is not different,” it said.



The statement said as a Republican State, government must serve the interests of the entire country and in the view of the CPP, declaring July 1 as a working day on the accounts of the amendment to the Public Holidays Act was an act to denigrate the efforts of the Founder.



“Looking at the current political and economic situation in the country under the NPP Administration, there is so much political intolerance and the scale of conflicts and atrocities have cause to question how the country is being governed.”



It said the worsening economic plight of the citizenry was evidenced by the high cost of living and the unemployment rate was of particular concern to the Party.



When those issues were not resolved with dispatch, they held the potential of undermining efforts at raising productivity, the statement said.



“Despite the superficial and outward show of independence and freedom of the country that could be wrongly deduced from the extravagant display of affluence by a select few, as a people, we are anchored more firmly to the ground of neo-colonialism than ever before,” it said.



It Ghana’s economy remained fragile with socio-economic problems, which continued to worsen the plight of the vast majority of the people.