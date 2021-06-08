The world must condemn the slapping of French President Macron – Adam Bonaa

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Security expert Adam Bonaa, has commented on the recent incident involving French President Emmanuel Macron and a French citizen.



In a video circulating on social media, Mr Macron is seen walking up to a barrier on a trip to Tain-l’Hermitage outside the city of Valence.



In the video, man in a green T-shirt is seen slapping Mr Macron in the face before officers quickly move in. The President, meanwhile, is pulled away.



Reacting to this news, Adam Bona expressed that while he was not a fan of the French President, he believed the slap from the citizen was unfair. Hence, the world must condemn this act.



“I believe the whole world should condemn it. Violence should not be part of the world order. I don’t particularly like Macron and his policies because they seem to be destroying francophone Africa and he is the champion of that. But the fact that I don’t like him is immaterial. I would not want any violence to be visited on him”.



During an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, Adam stated that this unidentified man must face the law for his actions.



As he expressed confidence that the law in France will take its course, he noted that the aftermath of the incident would have been different in the African context.



“I don’t subscribe to violence. I don’t know what he [Macron] did to be slapped. But whoever slapped him should be taken to court. If it was here in Africa, this person will be beaten to pulp, which shouldn’t be. Indeed nobody should attempt to slap the President of the republic. But should anyone try, I think the person should be arrested and taken to court”, he told Don Prah.



Two men have been arrested following the incident, French media report.



The man reportedly shouted “Down with Macron-ism” as he slapped the President, as well as “Montjoie, Saint-Denis” – the battle-cry of the old Kingdom of France, in reference to the banner of King Charlemagne.



In the video, President Macron briefly returned to the barrier after the incident and once again interacted with the crowd.