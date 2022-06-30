The world is seeking for the awakening Christian men – Christians told

Religion of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: Sampson Manu

In our present-day world, people are living a catastrophic life due to fear of the unknown. They seek pressure in wayward life’s such as fornication, alcohol, and drug addiction and the most recently LGBTQ+ among others.



The world is therefore seeking the awakening Christian men to speak the mind of God concerning their lives to them.



Pastor Samuel Addo Annor, the Resident Minister of the Church of Pentecost International Worship Center PIWC Obuasi said this when he was speaking at the climax of the church’s Men Ministry (PEMEM) Week cerebration which also fell on Father’s Day.



He was speaking on the topic “When Men Went to Sleep”. Pastor Annor mentioned that there are so many Christian men who are sleeping in these contemporary times when the world is in chaotic turbulence and needs a savior.



He used the example of a Hebrew prophet named Jonah, son of Amittai, who was sent by God to prophesy the destruction of Nineveh for their great wickedness against him but tried to escape this divine mission.



Jonah instead of obeying God, attempted to run from God by going to Jaffa and sailing to Tarshish. After paying the fare, he went aboard and sailed for Tarshish to flee from the LORD.



Then the LORD sent a great wind on the sea, and such a violent storm arose that the ship threatened to break up. All the sailors were afraid, and each cried out to his own god. And they threw the cargo into the sea to lighten the ship.



The sailors, realizing that it was no ordinary storm, casted lots and discovered that Jonah was to blame. Jonah admitted this and states that if he is thrown overboard, the storm will cease. The sailors refused to do this and continue rowing, but all their efforts failed, and they are eventually forced to throw Jonah overboard.



Pastor Annor reiterated that when Christian men go to sleep just as Jonah did, other people who do not know nothing about the Almighty God call their gods for help.



He again mentioned that properties, merchandise and even human get lost when Christian men go to sleep and therefore admonished all Christian men to be awake and consciously undertake their God-Giving assignment of preaching the good news and the saving knowledge of Christ to the world.



The men ministry presented television sets to the center as part of the week and Father’s Day celebration.