'The world acknowledges you' - Bawumia applauds teachers

Regional News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

The government of President Akufo-Addo acknowledges the value of education to human development and nation building, hence the massive investment in education system including resourcing teachers, Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has said.





Delivering a speech on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the University of Development Studies (UDS) campus in Tamale on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 to climax activities marking this year’s World Teacher Day, Dr. Bawumia indicated that the Day presents an opportunity to put a spotlight on the critical responsibility teachers bear in ensuring that our children enjoy the right quality education.



According to him, "teachers are profoundly essential to our world because they deliver education and as the world acknowledges that education is the most powerful weapon that fights poverty, insecurity, environmental degradation, gender and racial discrimination, diseases and many other human sufferings"



Adding that: "it is important that those who deliver education are well acknowledged and appreciated.”



The Vice President continued: “Indeed, the theme for this year’s celebration, ‘The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers’ synchronizes very well with Government’s education transformation agenda. Our education transformation agenda hinges on training our people to be creative, innovative, critical thinkers and technologically astute to lead our forward march towards the 4th industrial revolution.



“It is in the light of this that the Government has introduced the standard based curriculum that focuses on the four Rs – Reading, wRiting, aRithmetic and cReativity which will lead to 21st century skills of critical thinking, innovation, collaboration, communication and problem-solving,” Dr. Bawumia stated.



The winner of the 2022 Ghana Teacher Prize, Stella Gyimaah Larbi of Adenta Community JHS received a house worth Ghs300,000, a scholarship to study abroad, an educational trip to Dubai, and accelerated promotion to the next rank, known as ‘Out of Turn Promotion.’



Other award winners received vehicles, educational trips abroad, and in most cases, a scholarship to study in any public tertiary institution of their choice in Ghana. For the first time, the best Non-Teaching Staff received a Saloon car as part of the award.