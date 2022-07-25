The woman setting the pace for her gender in the Upper West Region

Regional News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: Araphat Dimah

It is by no doubt a daunting task to convince women or young girls to take up work professionally in this male-dominated field in this part of the world.



That notwithstanding, few women have been defying all odds and excelling in such fields of endeavours.



One of such is in Upper West Region called Sarah Bachon-Ene Mwinibuobu Bamie.



She left the classroom as a teacher to join the fisheries commission of Ghana in the year 2011 and has since worked assiduously to attain the goal of her outfit.



She is happily married with five children despite the time-consuming nature of her job that sometimes even compel her to respond to tasks in the night or odd hours.



Her unique social mobilization skills enables her bring local fisher folks together and thereby enable her outfit to regulate their activities in water bodies in the region and also ensure the public consumes wholesome fish.



She sometimes sits in canoes to support new entrance into cage fishing with rearing practices when some men decline to do the same.



More surprising is her voluptuous body stature yet, she can trek long distances in her daily field work.



This unsung woman currently is the acting Regional Director of Upper West Regional Fisheries Commission since leaving Sisaala East Municipal somewhere last year.



What caught my attention recently was her role in handling the poisoning of a river in the Gbele Resources Reserve by fishermen and taking away the catch ostensibly to sell To public.



Though whilst nursing twins then, she responded by going into the thick wildlife reserve to carry out her duties.



She had a little support of her mother -in-law to cater for the kids whilst she trekked with other team members representing FDA, and Gbele Resources Reserve to the scene of the crime.



When asked what some of her challenges were as a female head, she said "lack of cooperation and submissiveness from some male subordinates and also lack of cooperation from some Communities".



She added that "for the young ones, they should aim higher and work hard towards achieving their aims".



It is not by magic that I am coping with her job and hence her current position in the profession."







