The ‘weapon’ I used on Solomon Boar is still available for 2024 - Bunkprugu MP

Regional News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: Eddie Mingle, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Bunkprugu/Nakpanduri Constituency, Abed Bandim has said the weapon he used to defeat the NPP parliamentary candidate in 2020 will be the same weapon he will use to win his seat in 2024.



According to him, the aspiring parliamentary candidate, won’t find it easy in winning the seat against him.



Speaking at the constituency congress, the Member of Parliament, Abed Bandim, he advised the party members to stay united to retain the seat in 2024.



“I hear Mr Boar was lacing his boots to represent the NPP in the next general elections again as Parliamentary candidate, I will use the same weapon I used to defeat him in2024.”



Even though Solomon Boar is yet to confirm if he would contest the 2024 primaries following his defeat in 2020, the MP believes should he contest, Mr Solomon Boar will be the least of his worries.