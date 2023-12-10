The voice of the people is where the Lord's blessing is - Kwabena Agyapong on Dr. Bawumia’s flagbearership

General News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Source: Peace FM

Former General Secretary of the NPP and a contestant in the recently-held NPP Presidential Primaries, Kwabena Agyapong has stressed on the need for all members of the party, especially those who took part in the NPP presidential and the recent parliamentary primaries, to rally behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the party for victory in next year's elections.



Addressing NPP party faithful in Kumasi on Friday, during Dr. Bawumia's visit, to express gratitude to party members in the Ashanti Region for supporting his flagbearership bid, Kwabena Agyapong said, the internal contest was only a democratic exercise to select a leader for the party, adding that all those who love the party must rally behind Dr. Mahamudu.



"Our tradition is a very big tradition and we believe in democracy and intra-party contests," said the former General Secretary



"The election was a process to choose the flagbearer of our party. And fortunately, God has blessed us with a flagbearer so let us all come together and push him to win for the party."



"We are done with the elections and Dr. Bawumia is now the property and project of the party and all of us must come together and rally behind him for victory in 2024," he urged.



Historic win



Kwabena Agyapong, who demonstrated his knowledge in the NPP's history, said, the emphatic nature of Dr. Bawumia's victory is historic, as no one, in the history of the party, has won by the margin Dr. Bawumia won with, in their first attempts to lead the party, since 1992.



"Nobody in our tradition; from Professor Adu Boahene in 1992, to J.A. Kufuor to Nana Akufo-Addo, has won by 61% in their first attempt to lead the party. His victory is significant because it is big and the voice of the people is where the Lord's blessing is," said Kwabena Agyapong



The former General Secretary also called for a "spirit of sacrifice" among all executives, right from the grassroots.



"The party can only be stronger when you are stronger. And our flagbearer Dr. Bawumia can only be stronger if we all work hard and rally behind him."



"You are the front-line soldiers of our party, you are the main people to ensure victory. Your main job is that you are executives first, right from the polling station level so I want you all to come together."



Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by the National Chaorman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim and General Secretary Justin Kodua.



Also present to were three people from who contested the NPP flagbearership election Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Addai Nimo and Kojo Poku.