The various political parties have become contaminated centres – Dr. Sam Ankrah

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Sam Ankrah, a development economist who has declared his intention to become the president of Ghana in 2024 has stated reasons why he chose to compete as an independent candidate.



These reasons were revealed when Dr. Sam Ankrah in an interview with Daniel Oduro, on GhanaWeb’s Low Down, was quizzed why he opted to go independent.



Dr. Sam Ankrah in his response to the question said he chose to go independent because the country’s political parties have become contaminated centres and dysfunctional.



“To be honest we are running a separate campaign. The systems we have now have become dysfunctional. In fact, the parties’ system has become contaminated centers and it is breeding the wrong people to lead the nation. That is why I didn’t even opt to start a political party, but to have a movement and go independent”.



The presidential candidate asserted that the various political parties when voted into power seek to focus on how to redeem the money they invested in the elections and also satisfy personal interests, with this practice adding up to why he is running as an independent candidate.



He said when given the nod, he would rebuild Ghana’s political systems.



“If people are paying as high as GHC100,000 just to be shortlisted to be a party’s candidate before they even contest, where is the money coming from, and how are they going to pay it back? So, you see that when they get to power, the first two years, how do we recoup the money we’ve invested? The next year is how do we make money for ourselves and our immediate families and friends? And the other year 'is how do we win the next elections?' The Ghanaian is not being taught after. It’s just them and their cabal that wins elections and that is not right”.



“So, I am coming out as an independent candidate devoid of any of these incumbrances, take over the country, break its systems, and rebuild them. That is the objective and that is the vision”.



Ghana is expected to go to the polls on December 7, 2024, for the presidential and parliamentary elections.



Watch the interview below:







