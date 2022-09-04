The untold story of how JJ Rawlings used to feed a mentally-challenged man who lived across his house

General News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

A key reason for Jerry John Rawlings’ popularity was his sensitivity towards the poor and identification with the predicaments of the less privileged.



Rawlings’ claim to fame was that having endured hardship in childhood, he more than understood the plights of the poor and was always ready to help in whatever little way he could.



This attribute of Jerry John Rawlings that saw him implement policies that were targeted at improving the conditions of the poor was further highlighted in Kojo Yankah’s book titled ‘The Trial of JJ Rawlings’.



In the book, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings gave instances where even before he assumed the role of head of state and subsequently president, Jerry John Rawlings used to assist the needy in his society.



According to her, Rawlings was determined to help the poor to the extent that it sometimes came at the cost of his family.



He cited one instance when Rawlings instructed that a mentally challenged man who used to live in front of their residence be fed constantly.



Nana Konadu said JJ Rawlings admired the man as he ensured that the place he found as an abode was always clean.



“Do you know the mentally handicapped man who is always parading on the street across here?”, Nana Konadu quizzed Kojo Yankah.



After Kojo Yankah responded in the affirmative, Nana Konadu Rawlings said “Jerry insists that we should feed him every day. He always talks of the way he appreciates the positive and beautiful way in which man cleaned the environment by picking all the bits and pieces of paper rubbish. So we had to find food for him anytime”



All you need to know about Rawlings



Jerry John Rawlings (22 June 1947 – 12 November 2020) was a Ghanaian military officer and politician who led the country from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979.



He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.



Jerry John Rawlings was born in Accra on 22nd June, 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from Dzelukope, near Keta, in the Volta Region, and a Scottish father.



He was educated at Achimota School where he obtained his General Certificate of Education 'O' Level in 1966. He enlisted as a Flight Cadet in the Ghana Air Force in August, 1967, and was subsequently selected for officer cadet training at the Ghana Military Academy and Training School, Teshie, in Accra.



In March 1968, he was posted to Takoradi in the Western Region to continue his course. He passed out in January 1969, as a commissioned Pilot Officer. He won the coveted "Speed Bird Trophy" as the best cadet in flying and airmanship. He earned the rank of Flight-Lieutenant in April 1978. He was an efficient officer with a close rapport with his men.



During his service with the Ghana Air Force, he witnessed the deterioration of discipline and morale, reflecting the corruption of the regime of the Supreme Military Council (SMC) at that time. As promotion brought him into contact with the privileged classes and their social values, his awareness of the injustices in society was sharpened. He was thus regarded with some unease by the SMC.



He read widely and discussed social and political ideas with a growing circle of like-minded friends and colleagues.



On May 28, 1979, Flt.-Lt. Rawlings, together with six others, appeared before a General Court Martial in Accra, charged with leading a mutiny of junior officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces on 15th May 1979.



There was a strong public reaction, especially after his statement had been read in court, explaining the social injustices that had prompted him to act. The ranks of the Armed Forces, in particular, expressed deep sympathy with his stated aims.



When he was scheduled for another court appearance on 4th June 1979, Flt.-Lt. Rawlings was sprung from custody. With the support of both military and civilians, he led a revolt, which decisively ousted the Supreme Military Council from office and brought the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) into being.



The AFRC, under the chairmanship of Flt.Lt. Rawlings carried out a "house-cleaning exercise" aimed at purging the Armed Forces and society at large of corruption and graft as well as restoring a sense of moral responsibility and the principles of accountability and probity in public life.



Meanwhile, following the programme already set in motion before the 4th June Uprising for civilian administration, general elections were held. On 24th September 1979, the AFRC handed over to the civilian Government of the People's National Party (PNP) under President Hilla Limann.



On 31st December, 1981, Flt. Lt. Rawlings led a section of the Armed Forces to overthrow the PNP administration. A Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), composed of both civilian and military members, was established, with Flt-Lt. J.J. Rawlings as the Chairman.



His interests include reading, building model aircraft, horse-riding and swimming.



Flt-Lt. Rawlings ceased to be a member of the Ghana Armed Forces with effect from September 14, 1992. He formed the National Democratic Congress, which contested and won the 1992 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. He and the party again won the 1996 elections. His term of office ends in the year 2000.



He is the joint recipient of the 1993 World Hunger Prize. He holds an Honorary Doctor of Law Degree from Medgar Evers College, City University of New York, and Lincoln University Doctorate Degree for Diplomacy and Development.



He passed away at age 73 on November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital two months after that of his mother, Victoria Agbotui, on 24 September 2020.



Rawlings was married to Nana Konadu Agyeman, who he met while at Achimota College. They had three daughters: Zanetor Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings; and one son, Kimathi Rawlings.



