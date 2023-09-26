The unnecessary demonstrations could potentially lead to instability in the country – Derrick Oduro

Politics of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Deputy Defence Minister, Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd.), says the demonstrations organised by Democracy Hub were needless and a potential ground for lawlessness, impunity, and destabilisation.



According to the former Member of Parliament for Nkoranza North, the current administration is already taking steps to address the economy’s challenges.



He expressed regret that some Ghanaians are putting unnecessary pressure on the government.



He stated that their agitations and protests would be futile if we did not have the resources to fund the projects that Ghanaians desire.



Major Oduro emphasized Ghana’s relatively peaceful nature and the importance of security in discussing the country’s recent ranking drop with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



”Ghana was previously ranked first in West Africa for security. We were ranked second in Africa. However, we have recently dropped. The recent agitations, demonstrations, and violence have caused a drop in our rankings. The government has maintained its commitment to stability, security, and peace. We are not living in normal times. Our economy is in crisis, and the government is doing everything possible to address the issues. As a result, I will encourage Ghanaians to be patient. It will not help the country if we continue to focus on protests, strikes, and increasing pressure on the government.”



He stated that as a country that has been praised for its stability in the face of several coups in other African countries, we must commend the government for its commitment to preventing terrorism and instability.



”The protests may endanger our national security. There are better approaches we could take to address our concerns. There is nothing like peaceful protests. All of the demonstrations we have witnessed in Ghana have devolved into violence. You were told not to go to the Jubilee House, but you defy that order and continue with the demonstrations despite knowing it is a security zone.”